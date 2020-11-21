ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals!
Don’t worry, your calendar isn’t broken. Black Friday doesn’t officially kick-off until November 27th. With that being said, however, it’s become more common in recent years for both manufacturers and online retailers to give us a bit of an early taste as to the good things on the way and following an announcement by ASUS, we already have masses of discount deals available early through various UK retailers!
ASUS Launch its Early Black Friday Deals!
With seemingly hundreds of their components, hardware, or laptops available with a pretty hefty discount, we’ve taken some of the hard work out for you here by picking out a number of the key highlights! – So, if you’re out for a bargain, check out some of these amazing deals!
And if you’re not, just put your wallet/bank card somewhere safe!
ASUS Laptops!
- ASUS TUF A15 – £879.99 – Click here for more information!
ASUS TUF Blue A15 – £899.99 – Click here for more information!
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 G401IA – £949.97 – Click here for more information!
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 – £1,399.99 – Click here for more information!
Gaming PCs
- ROG Strix GA15 – £749.99 – Click here for more information!
- ROG Strix GT15 – £969.97 – Click here for more information!
- Vortex – £1,099.00 – Click here for more information!
- ROG Strix GT15 – £1,699.99 – Click here for more information!
- ROG Strix GT35 – £2,151.49 – Click here for more information!
Monitors
- ZenScreen MB16ACE Portable USB Monitor – £194.99 – Click here for more information!
- VG258QR 25 Inch – £228.99 – Click here for more information!
- VG278Q 27 Inch FHD – £238.99 – Click here for more information!
- ROG TUF Curved VG35VQ 35 Inch UWQHD – £549.97 – Click here for more information!
- ROG Strix 43″ Super UltraWide UHD 120Hz – £755.99 – Click here for more information!
AIO Liquid Cooling
- ROG STRIX LC PERFORMANCE AIO CPU LIQUID COOLER – 240MM – £139.99 – Click here for more information!
- ROG STRIX LC PERFORMANCE RGB AIO CPU LIQUID COOLER – 360MM – £179.99 – Click here for more information!
- ROG STRIX LC WHITE EDITION PERFORMANCE RGB AIO CPU LIQUID COOLER – 360MM – £219.95 – Click here for more information!
- ROG RYUJIN PERFORMANCE AIO CPU LIQUID COOLER WITH OLED DISPLAY – 360MM – £229.99 – Click here for more information!
Where Can I Learn More?
With ASUS set to confirm a lot more Black Friday deals over the next few days, if you want to check out a list of all of their confirmed deals (so far), click on the link here to be taken to their official Black Friday website!
If you’re particularly in the market for a new graphics card, motherboard, or networking device, however, while those Black Friday items haven’t yet been confirmed, the good news is that the website (which you can again check out here) does indicate that they’ll be arriving in the very near future!
