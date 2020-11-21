ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals!

Don’t worry, your calendar isn’t broken. Black Friday doesn’t officially kick-off until November 27th. With that being said, however, it’s become more common in recent years for both manufacturers and online retailers to give us a bit of an early taste as to the good things on the way and following an announcement by ASUS, we already have masses of discount deals available early through various UK retailers!

ASUS Launch its Early Black Friday Deals!

With seemingly hundreds of their components, hardware, or laptops available with a pretty hefty discount, we’ve taken some of the hard work out for you here by picking out a number of the key highlights! – So, if you’re out for a bargain, check out some of these amazing deals!

And if you’re not, just put your wallet/bank card somewhere safe!

ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals! 2

ASUS Laptops!

ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals! 3

Gaming PCs

ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals! 4

Monitors

ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals! 5

AIO Liquid Cooling

ASUS Unveil its Early Black Friday Deals! 6

Where Can I Learn More?

With ASUS set to confirm a lot more Black Friday deals over the next few days, if you want to check out a list of all of their confirmed deals (so far), click on the link here to be taken to their official Black Friday website!

If you’re particularly in the market for a new graphics card, motherboard, or networking device, however, while those Black Friday items haven’t yet been confirmed, the good news is that the website (which you can again check out here) does indicate that they’ll be arriving in the very near future!

What do you think? – What’s the best Black Friday bargain you’ve seen so far? Are you planning on getting any of these deals? – Let us know in the comments!
