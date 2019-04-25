ASUS Unveils 10 New Gaming Laptops for Spring 2019

All Featuring High Refresh Rate Screens

ASUS has announced their full 2019 spring gaming notebook lineup, comprising of 10 notebooks across three different segments. This includes the desktop-replacement ROG notebooks, the slim Zephyrus family and the mainstream Strix laptop line.

ASUS Zephyrus S GX531

The spring announcement is in tune with the recent launches from NVIDIA and Intel as well. That is since these notebooks are all equipped with the latest RTX and GTX GPUs, as well as Intel’s new 2019 9th Gen mobile processors. That means users are getting the best performing hardware possible for the season.

ASUS Zephyrus S GX701

CPU options include Intel Core i7-99750H, Core i9-9980H and Core i9-9980HK. One standout option however, is the Zephyrus G GA502, which actually has a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU.

ASUS ROG Mothership GZ700

All have Gigabit WiFi, although the desktop replacement ROG notebooks take this a step further by offering Gig+ WiFi as well as 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet.

ASUS Spring 2019 Gaming Notebook Specifications

To make it easier to see which features each notebook has, check out the full spec sheet below:

