ASUS Unveils its Custom Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Cards

Following the official launch of the AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards earlier this week, consumers can expect to see a lot from AIB partners as they all look to tout their custom designs to the market. One of the first companies to get their products out of the door, however, is ASUS who have today confirmed the launch of their Radeon RX 6800 (and XT) ROG STRIX LC, ROG STRIX OC, and TUF series GPUs.

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT

“The Radeon RX 6800 XT is one of the most powerful GPUs that AMD has ever built. As we began to sketch out the ROG Strix version of the RX 6800 XT, its raw power spurred our engineers to build a cooling system that could unleash its full potential. During this process, our thoughts naturally turned to liquid cooling. PC enthusiasts the world over are already familiar with the benefits of all-in-one liquid cooling systems for their CPUs, and many of them have even added similar systems to their graphics cards using aftermarket kits to pursue the outer limits of GPU performance.”

“To take full advantage of the benefits of liquid cooling, we built the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT from the ground up with a custom pump module that’s specifically tailored to the needs of a graphics card. A large cold plate cools both the GPU silicon and the GDDR6 memory modules that ring the chip. The heat from those components is transferred directly into the liquid cooling loop rather than into the case’s internal environment. At the other end of the loop, we chose a 240mm radiator to strike the right balance between high cooling potential and broad compatibility with the mounting points available in today’s PC cases. A low-noise blower fan and low-profile heatsink within the shroud of the graphics card ensures that the power-delivery circuitry stays chilly. Because the liquid cooler’s radiator can be secured to a wide range of mounting points inside today’s cases, the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT creates intriguing possibilities for high-performance system builds. For example, the radiator can be mounted directly on a case exhaust vent, ensuring that the heat produced by the GPU and memory never has an opportunity to circulate into the rest of the system. This direct-exhaust approach provides ample cooling performance for the graphics card alongside lower temperatures and potentially higher performance for the rest of the components in a system. If the highest possible GPU cooling performance is a priority, builders with robust system cooling can mount the 240mm radiator and its fans on an intake vent to give the GPU cooling loop access to the freshest, lowest-temperature airflow available.”

ASUS ROG Strix RX 6800

“Alongside the Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD is also announcing the Radeon RX 6800 to bring Big Navi’s performance to more midrange systems. For Radeon fans in the Republic of Gamers, the ROG Strix version of the RX 6800 comes decked out with all of our latest advancements for air-cooled graphics cards. A massive 2.9-slot heatsink effectively transfers heat away from the GPU silicon itself using multiple heat pipes and a base plate with our MaxContact finishing tech, which increases surface area for better heat transfer. A trio of fans with our latest Axial-tech design pushes plenty of airflow through the heatsink’s dense fin array while minimizing noise levels. Notched barrier rings on the outer fans, along with a counter-rotating central fan and higher blade counts across the board, ensure that airflow is directed to the hottest parts of the GPU cooler with minimal interference from unwanted turbulence. The custom short PCB of the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6800 also allows us to create a ventilation cutout in the full-length back plate of the cooler, providing more room for heat to exit the GPU and enter the case’s airflow path.”

“The ROG Strix cooler delivers a healthy dose of style alongside its impressive performance potential. Across both its shroud and its full-coverage backplate, a subtle palette of grays and silvers provides an ideal base canvas for RGB LED-illuminated systems, and an eye-catching addressable Aura RGB LED array on the edge of the card integrates with the rest of your Aura Sync-compatible components for an easily coordinated light show. As with the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6800 XT, the ROG Strix RX 6800 can extend its cooling intelligence to your system fans with its pair of FanConnect II headers.”

ASUS TUF Gaming RX 6800 XT and RX 6800

“For gamers who want sturdy, stealthy graphics cards, we’ve also created TUF Gaming versions of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800. The cooling design of both cards starts with a 2.9-slot heatsink built for plenty of thermal headroom and quiet operation under the demands of today’s highest-wattage GPUs. We move air through that high surface area heatsink using three fans with our latest Axial-tech design. Just like on the ROG Strix cooler, the central fan rotates clockwise while the two on the flanks spin counter-clockwise to reduce turbulence. These fans allow for higher RPMs and more air movement through the heatsink without a corresponding increase in acoustic footprint. An angular aluminum shroud with a rugged new industrial design wraps around the heatsink to suggest a sense of purposeful performance.”

“A full-length aluminum backplate adds a touch of style to your system with subtle TUF Gaming graphics, and a large ventilation cutout ahead of the short custom PCB provides another route for hot air to enter the case’s airflow path. Auto-Extreme assembly technology, used across our lineup, precisely places and solders components without human intervention to boost reliability and build quality. A 144-hour testing regime and extra-sturdy capacitors ensure out-of-the-box reliability and a long service life. And you’ll be able to personalize your TUF Gaming card to match the rest of your system using the onboard Aura RGB LEDs, too.”

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on these and their other wide range of PC hardware and peripheral products, you can check out the official ASUS website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!