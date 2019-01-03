ASUS Unveils New ProArt Series Mini PC for Content Creators

Compact Workstation Class PC for Creatives

ASUS is enticing content creators with their latest Mini PC ProArt PA9.

It is a semi-cylindrical mini-PC packed with powerful hardware inside. The ProArt PA9 features the latest 9th Generation Intel Core i9 and Core i7 processors. Which provide up to 30% better performance than the previous generation.

The ProArt P9 also uses NVIDIA‘s Quadro workstation-grade graphics for accelerating content-creation workflows.

Since speed is a necessity, it also uses Intel’s Optane and Thunderbolt 3 technology to facilitate fast storage transfers.

A triple-storage design supports up to two 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDs and one 1TB 2.5-inch HDD to provide the perfect blend of high-speed and high-capacity storage, so designers can work with even the largest files easily.

Additionally, support for up to 64GB of DDR4 2666MHz memory ensures fast and responsive performance when working with multiple large files and complex applications.

The ProArt PA9 actually has two Thunderbolt 3 ports available. Deliver ultrafast data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps per port. That means you can transfer a full 4K UHD movie in less than 30 seconds. hunderbolt 3 also supports daisy-chaining multiple devices via a single port, and the small and reversible USB-C connector makes connecting docks, external storage and displays fast and easy.

How Much is the ASUS Mini PC ProArt PA9?

The ASUS Mini PC ProArt PA90 will be available in the coming months. Pricing and configurations will be announced at launch. For more detailed information, you can read the official blog article on the ASUS EdgeUp website.