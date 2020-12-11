ASUS Unveils the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT

Following the formal reveal of their liquid-cooled 6800 XT graphics card last month, it’s not exactly surprising that ASUS would be looking to transition this technology/design over with the recent launch of the amazingly potent Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

Well, following an update to their website, it seems that we didn’t have to wait too long as the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT, featuring built-in liquid cooling, has just been announced! And in terms of performance potential, this may well represent one of the most potentially powerful consumer graphics cards available!

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT

Firstly, we should note that based on the general design similarity between the reference 6800 XT and 6900 XT, aesthetically speaking, the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT looks identical to their prior version. The only real difference here is that this time it features AMD’s brand new 6900 XT GPU rather than the 6800 XT.

While ASUS has not yet gone as far as to reveal any specifications (or clock speeds) for this graphics card, in something that may surprise some of you, we don’t necessarily anticipate them to be that high out of the box. Generally speaking, ASUS produces these graphics cards specifically for overclockers so that they themselves can look to push the limits as hard as possible rather than imposing any sort of pre-determined settings on them.

Put simply, this is enthusiast-grade territory here and, for casual consumers, is a design likely best admiring, but avoiding.

Features

Full-coverage cold plate brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory

brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory On-board cooling for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heatsink.

for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heatsink. 240mm radiator balances compatibility and performance.

balances compatibility and performance. 600mm tubing for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts

for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.

includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages. ASUS FanConnect II equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.

equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling. GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“Deep in ASUS R&D labs, engineers theorized the optimal thermal solution for AMD’s latest RDNA™ 2 Architecture. The beast that emerged is a liquid-cooled leviathan capable of drawing maximum performance out of the new chips, while remaining completely cool and quiet. Performance aficionados in search of the most ferocious RX 6900 XT card have found their game.”

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASUS has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT nor how much we can expect it to cost. In terms of the latter, however, let us give you fair warning now that this is, almost certainly, going to be in ‘kidney’ territory.

If you do, however, want to learn more about this graphics card, you can check out the official ASUS product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!