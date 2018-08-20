ASUS Unveils RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 Video Card Lineup

Four Models Available for Pre-Order

Now that NVIDIA has lifted the curtain on their latest generation 20XX series video cards, ASUS is announcing their offering using this new GPU. This includes the ROG Strix, Turbo, and Dual Versions of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 cards.

What Can Users Expect From These ASUS Video Cards?

Aside from the 4K and VR-ready performance, these cards provide brand new cooling features to keep each running optimally. The ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 for instance, feature Axial-tech fans for increased airflow, as well as IP5X dust protection. This means it can operate and last longer than the competition’s custom cooling solution. These ROG Strix units, as well as the Dual versions use a 2.7-slot design. This gives superior thermal headroom to air-cooled cards that fit within the 2-slot height.

The DUAL variants make use of the previous generation’s Wing-blade fan designs. These provide high pressure, low noise levels and have a 0dB fan mode as well. They have proven to be very effective, although not as cutting edge at this point compared to the Axial fans used for the current ROG Strix line.

For those who prefer a traditional blower style rear exhaust unit, there is also the TURBO variant. This has a single 80mm blower style fan with dual-ball bearings. It is louder than the DUAL and ROG Strix variant, but all the exhaust is entirely at the rear instead of inside the case. This is ideal for cramped compartments where dumping warm air inside is not recommended. This fan is also IP5X certified so it is much more long-lasting and resistant to dust build-up.

How Much Are These Video Cards?

The DUAL-RTX2080TI-O11G has a retail price of £1,344.48, while the DUAL-RTX2080-O8G costs £889.30. The first ROG Strix card available is the ROG-STRIX RTX2080-O8G-GAMING, which has a £1,006.31 price tag. Lastly, the TURBo-RTX2080TI-11G costs £1,275.44.

All are available now for pre-order from eBuyer, Overclockers UK, and SCAN.