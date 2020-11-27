ASUS Updates its Black Friday Sale with GPUs & Motherboards!

You may recall earlier this week ASUS launched their early Black Friday sale and while some amazing tech was on offer with some pretty hefty discounts, there were some notable exclusions. Namely, graphics cards, motherboards, and networking devices.

Well, following an update to their website, ASUS has now confirmed the full launch of their Black Friday event and, as such, we’re ready to bring you the highlights from the newly added items!

If you did, incidentally, miss the original launch, you can check out our picked highlights via the link here!

ASUS Black Friday Sale

With new graphics card, motherboard, and networking deals available, we’re here to do some of the hard work for you by picking out some the more notable highlights in their updated Black Friday sale!

Graphics Cards

If you were hoping for some amazing deals on Nvidia 30XX or AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards, then I’m afraid the news isn’t good. On the plus side, however, if you are looking for an entry-level gaming bargain, there’s definitely some great offers on here!

ASUS TUF GTX 1650 – £129.99

ASUS CERBERUS GTX 1050 Ti – £114.99

Asus GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Phoenix – £109.99

Motherboards

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-G – £219.99

ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING – £189.99

ASUS AMD B550 ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING – £187.58

ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS – £119.99

ASUS AMD B550 PRIME B550M-A Micro-ATX – £94.99

ASUS PRIME B450-PLUS – £64.98

Networking Devices

ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band AC5300 Gigabit Gaming Router – £224.99

ASUS AX5700 DUAL-BAND 802.11AX WI-FI 6 GAMING ROUTER – £183.99

ASUS RT-AC86U Wi-Fi AC290 – £119.99

ASUS Zenwifi mini CD6 AC1500 – £95.99

Where Can I Learn More?

With all of their Black Friday deals now revealed, if you want to learn more about the products ASUS has to offer, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!