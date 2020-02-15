ASUS Upgrades the Huracan G21 with Intel 9900k & Nvidia 2080

The ASUS ROG Huracan G21 mini gaming PC has, in terms of an overall product release, been around for quite a while now. It seems though that ASUS thinks it’s time for an update bringing some more modern technology into the mix.

As such, following an update on their official website (which you can check out here) ASUS has now revised their Huracan G21 mini PC to now include options for the Intel i9-9900K and the Nvidia 2080 graphics card.

ASUS ROG Huracan G21

For those of you unaware of the Huracan G21, the system is essentially a pre-built mini PC. You pick your configuration and ASUS obliges you by providing it all within a sleek and small chassis.

One of the biggest selling points of the unit, however, is the way in which it has been designed. Namely, that ASUS provides you with a lot of options to easily upgrade some of the most common components within a PC. Such as, for example, additional storage drives or a new GPU.

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“Just one look is all it takes for you to realize that ROG Huracan is unlike any other gaming desktop. Its innovative chassis features a magnetic side cover that can be opened to amplify airflow, unleashing the full fury of the 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i9 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 graphics in an impressively small form factor. Play the latest games at their highest graphics settings and immerse yourself in richly detailed, stunning visuals and silky smooth gameplay.”

What Do We Think?

Mini PC systems are highly popular with consumers. Largely because it can offer all the performance you want within a very neat (and pre-built) package. They are, essentially, more akin to consoles in terms of their presentation and, as such, can look good in any setting be it on or under a desk.

Now, admittedly, with the Intel i9-9900K and Nvidia 2080 being one of the best combinations around at the moment, this configuration isn’t going to be cheap. Being designed by ASUS, however, you know that (at the very least) it’s going to be bloody good!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!