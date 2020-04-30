The next generation of Intel CPUs are on their way, and to support those 10th Gen CPUs, we’ve got a range of new motherboards from ASUS in the office today! The more affordable ASUS TUF Gaming Z490-Plus WiFi, designed for the mass-market PC gamers. If it’s as good as previous TUF hardware, this should be one worth checking out. Then on the enthusiast side, we’ve got the more powerful (and more expensive) RoG Maximus XII HERO WiFi too, certainly two different side of the same coin.

ASUS Z490 Motherboard Preview

Of course, we can’t show you any performance figures right now, as the CPUs are still pending release. What we can show you is a quick overview of the design, VRM, features, ports, and stuff like that, and there’s plenty of it all! Andy will walk you throw in the video below, or you can move onto the next few pages for some close-up images and my breakdown of it all.

Video Overview

CPUs

Of course, it’s not just about motherboards, as these will be launching to compliment the upcoming Intel Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs. That means we’ve got a new LGA 1200 socket on these motherboards to accommodate them. New CPUs from Intel pretty much always means a new socket these days, but we’re hoping to see plenty of attractive features for motherboard makers to make it an exciting prospect for those looking to upgrade their system, or even build a new one. The CPUs have leaked more than something built by British Layland. Check out the leaked prices and specifications here. However, all of these motherboards should be available with all the new CPUs, from the budget G-5900 right up to the flagship i9-10900K/KF.

