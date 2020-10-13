ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition Pictured!

/ 48 mins ago
asus logo mds

It’s certainly nothing unusual when a motherboard manufacturer releases a bit of a quirky design offering something more than a little unique in terms of aesthetics or functionality. With the ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition, however, we certainly have a more than curious creature on our hands here.

ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition

Coming in a report via Videocardz, the image below has been reportedly grabbed from a sample in Japan currently making the rounds. Essentially representing the exact same PCB as the ‘standard’ ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme motherboard, the notable differences are that this design features a preinstalled water block and, with its covering plate, it clearly takes more than a little inspiration from the ‘Gundam’ robot anime franchise.

ASUS (Z490) ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition

What Do We Think?

The design is certainly more than a little eye-catching and will undoubtedly be in rather high-demand from those who enjoy collecting unique and interesting motherboards. The only minor downside is that, at the time of writing, it is suspected that ASUS will only release this as a Japanese exclusive. You know, specifically tapping into the market that has the highest interest in ‘Gundam’. Fingers crossed though, if they perceive enough demand for it, then this Z490 motherboard may just find a way to creep into other countries!

What do you think? Would you like to own this motherboard? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend