ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition Pictured!

It’s certainly nothing unusual when a motherboard manufacturer releases a bit of a quirky design offering something more than a little unique in terms of aesthetics or functionality. With the ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition, however, we certainly have a more than curious creature on our hands here.

ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition

Coming in a report via Videocardz, the image below has been reportedly grabbed from a sample in Japan currently making the rounds. Essentially representing the exact same PCB as the ‘standard’ ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme motherboard, the notable differences are that this design features a preinstalled water block and, with its covering plate, it clearly takes more than a little inspiration from the ‘Gundam’ robot anime franchise.

What Do We Think?

The design is certainly more than a little eye-catching and will undoubtedly be in rather high-demand from those who enjoy collecting unique and interesting motherboards. The only minor downside is that, at the time of writing, it is suspected that ASUS will only release this as a Japanese exclusive. You know, specifically tapping into the market that has the highest interest in ‘Gundam’. Fingers crossed though, if they perceive enough demand for it, then this Z490 motherboard may just find a way to creep into other countries!

What do you think? Would you like to own this motherboard? – Let us know in the comments!