ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX431) Notebooks Now Available

Powered by Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs



ASUS first introduced their latest ZenBook 14 (UX431) ultrabook during CES 2019. These are equipped with Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors, available in three different options: i3-8145U, i5-8265U and i7-8565U. Now they are finally available for purchase.

What Kind of Hardware Options are Available for the ZenBook 14?

Like previous ZenBook units, the UX431 notebook is light, thin, sleek and slim. Even more so with its nano-edge display. This panel has a 14″ LED-lit 1920 x 1080 monitor that is available in regular or with anti-glare coating.

In terms of graphics, users can either go with the integrated Intel UHD620 graphics or go discrete with an NVIDIA GeForce MX150.

RAM configuration options include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3. Meanwhile, storage options include either 1TB PCIe x2 SSD + SATA SSD, or either a 256/512GB PCIe x2 SSD.

Connectivity options include USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps), USB 3.1 Type-A (5Gbps), USB 2.0, HDMI and audio combo jack. There is also an SD card slot reader, and quad-speaker Harman-Kardon audio.

How Much is the ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX431) Notebook?

The base model starts for as little as $800 USD for the base model.

