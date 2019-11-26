ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh Kit Revealed

ASUS has just announced the new ZenWiFi. It’s a new series of mesh WiFi systems that deliver extremely fast and reliable whole-home WiFi. For those with WiFi dead spots or tricky properties in general, mesh WiFi can be a real game-changer.

ASUS Zen series products are known for their balance of premium design and ultimate performance, and ZenWiFi continues this tradition with a beautiful, low-profile design that blends perfectly with any décor and ultrafast, seamless and WiFi coverage for the entire home.

The ZenWiFi series offers two models: ZenWiFi AX with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and ZenWiFi AC with WiFi 5 (802.11ac).

ZenWiFi

The ZenWiFi system offers an intuitive setup process with upgraded AiMesh technology that makes getting a whole-home mesh network up and running fast and easy. For users who prefer more hands-on control, ZenWiFi offers advanced configuration options that lets them fine-tune every aspect of their network. ZenWiFi also comes with AiProtection Pro, built-in network security with free lifetime signature updates from Trend Micro for ongoing protection. AiProtection also includes advanced parental controls to keep kids safe online.

Whole-Home Coverage

Unlike other mesh systems on the market, ZenWiFi gives users the ability to configure different SSID names for each of the three WiFi bands, so they can easily connect to either 2.4 GHz for wide coverage WiFi, or to the 5 GHz band for high-performance WiFi.

Alternatively, users can simply let the ASUS Smart Connection feature automatically assign devices to either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz band depending on detected wireless signal strength and traffic. A specially engineered algorithm ensures seamless roaming along with stability, speed and wide coverage.

WiFi 6

ZenWiFi AX features the latest WiFi 6 standard for a total data rate of up to 6600 Mbps and covers up to 5,500 square feet (approximately six rooms). Its quad-core CPU to deliver the full performance potential of WiFi 6, making it suitable for dense network environments. ZenWiFi AC features the WiFi 5 (802.11ac) standard, offering a total data rate of up to 3000 Mbps and covers up to 5400 square feet (approximately four rooms).

Exclusive AiMesh technology and AiProtection Pro security

ZenWiFi comes with lifetime-free AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro. This built-in security solution, provides comprehensive and seamless protection for the network and all connected devices and features regular security signature updates free for the life of ZenWiFi, ensuring network security is always up to date. It also features parental controls to keep kids safe online and provide easy management of their network usage.

AiMesh

ZenWiFi also features exclusive AiMesh technology with an intuitive mobile app and web interface that makes it quick and easy for anyone to set up a whole-home mesh network, while also giving more experienced users full control of advanced networking features, such as bandwidth management and QoS settings. A flexible and scalable solution, AiMesh enables users to mix different ASUS router models to extend their mesh WiFi system. Whenever they want more coverage or new functionality, users can add another compatible router to their AiMesh network at any time.