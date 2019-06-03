ASUSTOR AS4004T 10GbE SOHO NAS Review

1. Introduction 2. OS and Software Features 3. Specifications, Packaging and Accessories 4. A Closer Look at the Device 5. Initialisation and User Interface 6. Test Methodology & Setup 7. Media Performance 8. Office Performance 9. File Transfer Performance 10. Average Test Performance 11. Pricing and Final Thoughts 12. View All Pages

We’ve finally reached a point in time which I’ve been looking forward to in a long time: affordable multi-gigabit networking. Recently, ASUSTOR released the AS4004T which is a 4-bay NAS which is both affordable and comes with built-in 10GbE.

ASUSTOR AS4004T 4-Bay 10GbE NAS

ASUSTOR created a masterpiece with this NAS, I can reveal that right away. By picking affordable components, the company was able to offer a great-performing NAS for people on a budget.

On the inside, it is powered by a Marvell ARMADA-7020 which is a 1.6GHz dual-core processor with hardware-encryption engine. This is an ARM Cortex A72 chip, which when compared to the A15, is 3.5 times faster while it consumes 75% less power. The system is born with 2GB DDR4 memory which can’t be upgraded. It is soldered onto the PCB which is another way of saving costs. It’s also more power efficient than DDR3.

As a 4-bay NAS and current HDDs with 14TB being available, you can load it with up to 56TB raw capacity. That’s a lot! But if it isn’t enough for you,, then you’re able to increase that with 8 more through USB expansion units.

What sets the AS4004T apart from the rest in its class is the 10GbE RJ45 connection. That is something which was reserved for more expensive enterprise-class products until recently. Besides the 10GbE connection, it also has two more 1GbE ports. All three can also be linked in the event that you don’t have a 10GbE switch yet.

The AS4004T Design

There is a new design when compared to previous models. It retains the basic diamond aspects, but in a more simplistic way. I like this a lot, it looks better. But the design isn’t just for optic reasons. ASUSTOR also worked on the airflow, allowing the NAS to run cooler. Less heat means longer life-expectency for both the NAS and the installed drives.

The front is removable as it’s just attached magneticly. While the front plate is very thin and light, it’s sturdy thanks to the honey-comb design on the inside.

The drive trays remain toolfree, if you like them to be. You can install drives with screws too, but there is no need as long as you use 3.5-inch drives. And let’s face it, most of us do. Then again, with 10GbE, SSDs might not be a bad way to go.

Another new item on the design list when compared to the AS30 series is the addition of the one-touch USB-copy button. A great feature which I love to see on every NAS.

What Did ASUSTOR Have To Say?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp3Juqi1I2E

