ASUSTOR Releases 10-Gigabit Ethernet Expansion Card

Upgrade to 10GbE

ASUSTOR Inc. has launched the AS-T10G 10G Base-T network card. It provides customers with the ability to upgrade their devices to the fastest speeds available for consumers. Furthermore, aside from 10GbE speeds, it is also backwards compatible with 5GbE, 2.5GbE, 1GbE and 100MbE speeds while sporting an RJ-45 port.

As for operating system support, it is compatible with ASUSTOR ADM, Windows, Linux, Mac OS and VMware ESXi, allowing flexible installations.

What is Included in the AS-T10G Package?

The package includes an installation CD, a user’s guide, and one AS-T10G unit. The card itself comes pre-installed with a full-height bracket and comes with a half-height bracket for easy installation in thin computers.

A NAS bracket for the AS7008T and AS7010T is available for purchase separately to upgrade to 10GbE speeds.

Which ASUSTOR Products are Ideal with the AS-T10G?

Users can set it up with 10GbE NAS devices such as the AS4002T, AS4004T, AS7008T, AS7010T, AS7009RDX and the AS7012RDX. This allows workstations and NAS devices to communicate at ever higher speeds, across a variety of cost requirements.

How Much is the AS-T10G Expansion Card?

The AS-T10G 10GbE expansion card has an MSRP of $109.99 USD and has a one year warranty.