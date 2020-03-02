Atomic Heart Releases New (and Fairly Disturbing) Teaser Trailer

Atomic Heart first came onto our gaming radar back in mid-2018 and, I must admit, I had largely forgotten about it over the last few months. That may, of course, have been something to do with the fact that the originally planned 2019 release date was missed. Don’t be fooled though, Atomic Heart is definitely on the way!

To provide you with a little proof of that, the developer ‘Mundfish‘ has just released a brand new teaser trailer which is every bit as mildly disturbing as I expected!

Atomic Heart

So, have you actually heard about this game? Well, if not, the basic premise is that it will be a post-apocalyptic style first-person game with more than a few Soviet influences. Something of a semi-cross between Fallout, Metro Exodus and Bioshock which sounds pretty awesome to me!

The official description of the game reads as follows:

“Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfold in an alternative universe, during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent. Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart. Unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you got!”

What Do We Think?

Atomic Heart looks like an amazing (if more than mildly disturbing) upcoming game release. Admittedly, I’m not much of a fan of scary games, but with this confirmed to have support for Nvidia RTX features (such as ray tracing and DLSS) I may (unfortunately) have to try this one out simply for the sake of benchmarking!

Atomic Heart is scheduled (all going well) to release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 at some point this year. You can check out the official Steam website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? – Let us know in the comments!