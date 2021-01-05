Atomic Heart Reveals Official PC Requirements

Atomic Heart first came to my attention back in early 2018 and with it offering (seemingly) something of a gameplay mash-up of Bioshock and Metro 2033, it certainly looked like a very interesting, if mildly disturbing, creature. – Even since that initial announcement, however, there has been very little news surround the game and, quite honestly, I’d entirely forgotten that this was still on the way!

Following an update to the game’s official Steam website, however, we do have some good news regarding Atomic Heart. – With the full list of PC requirements confirmed, this is a pretty solid indication that the announcement of a release date maybe just on the horizon!

Atomic Heart

So, can your PC run it? – Well, overall the system requirements are quite benign and as such, as long as your PC is fairly recently assembled (within the last 5 or so years), you shouldn’t have any problems getting this to work. Given that Atomic Heart has been one of the longest standing games to feature RTX (ray tracing) support, however, owning an Nvidia 20XX graphics card, or better, will clearly be to your advantage here!

MINIMUM:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

Storage: 22 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Storage: 22 GB available space

NB. We should note that these are listed as ‘early’ PC requirements and as such may be subject to change closer to Atomic Heart’s release date. Particularly so given that RTX specifications have not yet been listed.

Where Can I Learn More?

Atomic Heart has already seen an RTX tech demo release and, as such, if you want to check out some of the glorious graphical candy on offer, you can download that via the link here! – Alternatively, for more information on the game itself, you can check out the official Steam store website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!