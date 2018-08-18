Audeara A-01 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Review

Audeara A-01

There are a lot of great headphones on the market, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for even more. The mobile audio market is well suited for those who travel and love their music. You’ll want features like noise cancellation for those long train journeys, or long-haul flights. You’ll want a long rechargeable battery life, maybe some EQ features, touch controls. All that stuff is pretty common now. Of course, not all are created equal, and a good set won’t come cheap. The same is true of the A-01 from Audeara, they’re a premium set of headphones with a premium price. However, they tick a lot of boxes regarding features, and then some.

Hearing Test?

Everyone’s ears are different. Throughout your life, your hearing range changes, and there’s always going to be slight discrepancies from person to person too. These headphones come with a companion mobile app, which will play you a hearing test when you first load it. Simply go through the required test tones, answer a few questions, and you’re good to go. By doing so, it’ll ensure you hear the most balanced audio playback possible for your ears. This is pretty incredible technology, and the effect is one that leaves you with a soundscape unlike anything else on the market… Or so I’m told, so let’s grab a set and find out!

Features

AUDEARA EXPERIENCE – Built-in hearing test allowing you to calibrate the headphones to your specific hearing profile.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING – Your headphones, your choice. Noise cancelling switched on or off.

MULTIPLE PROFILES – You can store multiple profiles and share with your friends – no two pairs of calibrated headphones will sound the same.

BLUETOOTH 4.2 – With the latest widely supported Bluetooth technology the headphones will be compatible with your devices for years to come.

EXTENDED LISTENING TIME – The large 1000mAh battery offers up to 35 hours of listening to Bluetooth audio with Noise Cancelling activated.

Specifications

For in-depth details please visit the official product page here.

What Audeara Had to Say

“With active noise cancelling, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 65 hours battery life, the Audeara A-01 headphones give you everything a headphone should – plus more. Our innovative technology tests your hearing and personalises your favourite music perfectly for you, enhancing your experience through clarity, not volume. Try the Audeara experience for yourself today.” – Audeara

What’s in the Box

In the box, you’ll find a protective hard-case with durable zip locking design. If you travel a lot, this is the perfect low-profile box to store everything in your bag and keep the headset safe.

In the protective case, you’ll find the headphones, in-flight adapter, charging cable, and a protective bag for the smaller components too. Basically, everything you need to get you going. Now, let’s move onto the main attraction.