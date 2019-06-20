Avengers Endgame Returning to Theaters with Extra Footage

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms

Marvel‘s already lengthy conclusion to their cinematic universe is about to get even longer. According to studio president Kevin Feige via ScreenRant, Avengers Endgame will be returning to theaters soon with more footage.

However, don’t expect it to be an extended cut. Instead, it will just be additional footage which will be placed in the end-credit sequence. Marvel’s movies have had signature mid-credit and post-credit scenes except for Avengers Endgame. So they seem to be making up for this with a lengthier post-credit scene in the re-release.

When Will the Avengers Endgame Re-Release Premiere?

Avengers Endgame will be returning to theaters next week on June 28.

Why is Marvel Re-Releasing the Movie?

When Avengers Endgame debuted back in April 2019, blockbuster expectations were pretty high. In fact, many were willing to bet that it would dethrone James Cameron‘s Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time. However, it appears that Endgame is just $44 million shy of reaching Avatar’s $2.788 billion.

Now we just have to wait and see if a few extra end-credit scenes are enough to sit on top of the leader board. It will be tough considering it will have to contend with the likes of Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Spider-man Far From Home in July.