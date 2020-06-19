Bad News – Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed Again!

Initially, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to launch back in April and, just in case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s not out yet. With it being delayed until September, however, every indication we saw suggested that this new release date was fairly nailed down. Following a new announcement from developer CD Projekt Red, however, we have some bad news.

Yes, I’m afraid that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again!

Cyberpunk 2077 is Delayed Again

Following an announcement on their official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the September 17th release date isn’t going to happen and, as such, the game has now been pushed back. With a new release date set for November 19th, while they have cited that the game isn’t going to be ready (in terms of overall completion) for September, it doesn’t exactly take a genius to see where the stars are aligning here.

Put simply, it seems more than likely that Cyberpunk 2077 is being lined-up as a launch title for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What Do We Think?

Seeing the game get pushed back another 2 months is, quite honestly, a little disappointing. Particularly since Cyberpunk 2077 is (arguably) one of the most anticipated gaming releases of the year. I do, however, have total faith in CD Projekt Red and if they want a delay to apply more polish, I’m more than happy to give it to them! I just hope that this decision hasn’t been made purely to push next-gen consoles on release day.

What do you think though? Do you think this is a genuine delay or merely tactics to get the release to coincide with the next-gen console releases? – Let us know in the comments!

