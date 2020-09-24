Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access Delayed Until October

Baldurs Gate 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated gaming releases of the year for many people and with it set to hit it’s initial early access release on September 30th, we daresay that many of you that date hasn’t been coming quickly enough. If that is the case, however, then I’m afraid we have some good and bad news for you.

Following an official post on the Baldurs Gate 3 Twitter account, the bad news is, the game’s release has officially been delayed. The good news is, they’ve only pushed it back to October 6th.

Baldurs Gate 3

While the delay will undoubtedly be disappointing new to many, in the post (which you can check out below) the games developer has confirmed that the delay has primarily boiled down to two reasons. Firstly, the game requires just a little more stabilization and secondly, the translations (for localization) haven’t yet been completed. Given the current COVID situation, the latter aspect isn’t surprising in the least!

On the plus side, however, they have confirmed the full and final PC requirements for the game.

We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again. pic.twitter.com/j2NOEk4jAi — Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) September 23, 2020

PC Requirements

MINIMUM

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: Default API is Vulkan 1.1. Directx11 API also provided. The minimum requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves.

RECOMMENDED

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: Default API is Vulkan 1.1. Directx11 API also provided. The recommended requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves.

What Do We Think?

With the October 6th launch date set to be kept, seemingly come hell or high water, at least the delay has only been for a week and, as such, while undoubtedly a bit of a let down to some, at least Baldurs Gate 3 hasn’t been pushed back significantly.

If you do, incidentally, want to learn more about this game, you can check out the official Steam website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!