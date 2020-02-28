Baldurs Gate 3 May Be Too Powerful for the PS4 & Xbox One

With the release of the official opening cinematic trailer, we’ve been given our first extended look at what we can expect from Baldurs Gate 3 and, so far, we have to admit that it looks pretty impressive.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, there is perhaps something rather surprising on the cards. Namely, that the game may initially fully release as a PC exclusive because the developers are unsure as to whether current-gen consoles will be able to handle it!

Baldurs Gate 3 May Be Too Much Work for the PS4 and Xbox One

Speaking in an interview, Baldur’s Gate 3 executive producer David Walgrave has dropped some pretty substantial hints that they are not planning on releasing the game for the PS4 or Xbox One. Not because they don’t want to, but because they don’t think those consoles will be able to handle it!

“I don’t think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine. I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn’t look as cool anymore.”

What Do We Think?

While we always expected this to be launched on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it seems moderately surprising that they’re seemingly planning on ruling out the PS4 and Xbox One. I mean, while the game looks excellent, it doesn’t look that demanding. Especially not when you compare it to the scope of something like Cyberpunk 2077.

The only conclusion I can therefore draw is that it might be something to do with storage space. Could a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 require a colossal amount of data on the hard drive? I wouldn’t rule it out requiring around 200gb based on what they have revealed and what they have planned.

The short version is, however, that while Baldurs Gate 3 will hit early access on the PC before the end of this year, PS4 and Xbox One owners are likely going to be left out of this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!