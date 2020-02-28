Baldurs Gate 3 Opening Cinematic & Gameplay Video Released

Back in late 2018, we got our first confirmation that after a seemingly aeons long wait, Baldur’s Gate 3 was finally in development! Since then, however, the news went rather quiet. That was until earlier this week when it was revealed that the game would launch on Steam Early Access before the end of this year!

Well, it seems that the news is coming thick and fast now as now only has the official opening cinematic trailer been revealed, but also a circa 90-minute long gameplay video!

Baldurs Gate 3

Utilizing the brand new Divinity 4.0 engine, Baldur’s Gate 3 is looking to really push the boundaries of world exploration and interaction to astonishing new levels. The gameplay trailer imparticular seems to show an emphasis on this within NPC interactions with various dialogue choices not dissimilar to that seen within The Witcher 3.

Some of the games key features are set to include:

Online multiplayer for up to four players. Will allow you to combine your forces in combat and split your party to follow your own quests and agendas. Concoct the perfect plan together… or introduce an element of chaos when your friends least expect it.

Origin Characters offer a hand-crafted experience, each with their own unique traits, agenda, and outlook on the world. Their stories intersect with the entire narrative. And your choices will determine whether those stories end in redemption, salvation, domination, or many other outcomes.

Evolved turn-based combat based on the D&D 5e ruleset. Team-based initiative, advantage & disadvantage, and roll modifiers join combat cameras. Expanded environmental interactions. And a new fluidity in combat that rewards strategy and foresight.

Define the future of the Forgotten Realms through your choices, and the roll of the dice. No matter who you play, or what you roll, the world and its inhabitants will react to your story.

Player-initiated turn-based mode allows you to pause the world around you at any time even outside of combat. Whether you see an opportunity for a tactical advantage before combat begins, want to pull off a heist with pinpoint precision, or need to escape a fiendish trap. Split your party, prepare ambushes, sneak in the darkness.

What Do We Think?

With the game reportedly set to support single, split-screen and up to 4 via multiplayer, this is definitely shaping up to be one of the best D&D style RPG adventures ever created. With the launch of these new videos, however, we can really expect to start seeing the hype train gaining steam! Even I’ll admit, as someone with no interest in D&D, this has my attention!

Balders Gate 3 is set to launch for all consoles in 2021 with a PC early access release expected before the end of 2020!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Baldurs Gate 3? In addition, have you played any of the prior games from the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!