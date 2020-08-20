Baldurs Gate 3 Hits Early Access Sept 30th – PC Requirements Listed

Having first heard confirmation that Baldurs Gate 3 was in development back in late 2018, there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding this (long overdue) release from the franchise. Earlier this year, however, we did get the news that it would initially be released on PC in an ‘early access’ build. So, on the plus side, we would be able to try it out before it officially hit it’s 1.0.

Well, following an update to the game’s official Steam page, we have a lot of new developments. Not only is the game set to be released (again, in early access) on September 30th, but we also have the confirmed list of PC requirements!

Baldurs Gate 3 – PC Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

What Do We Think?

Starting with the specifications, the good news is that they are pretty benign. Even the recommended settings (which can sometimes be a little lofty these days) shouldn’t provide too many difficulties for the vast majority of relatively modern (within the last 3 years) gaming PCs. As for the game itself? Well, Baldurs Gate is an amazing franchise, and, all going well, the third installment should be a worthy new addition to it. With it set to hit early access on September 30th though, we don’t have long to wait before we can find out!

You can check out the game’s official Steam store website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Baldurs Gate 3? – Let us know in the comments!