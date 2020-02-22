Baldur’s Gate 3 to Release on Steam Early Access This Year!

So, after years of waiting and anticipation, we finally got the news that a brand new Baldur’s Gate was on the way. Admittedly, it was long overdue and perhaps surprising so based on the popularity that the franchise has.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems that Baldur’s Gate 3 is definitely on the way and perhaps sooner than we might’ve expected. Specifically, with an early access launch!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is Coming to Steam Early Access

In the report, parent company Hasbro has seemingly all but confirmed that not only is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Steam Early Access, but also that they plan to release it before the end of this year!

While the game will be launched on both Steam and GOG when completed (but not on the Epic Games Store), this does confirm that Steam users will have the option to both pre-order and play the game in some form of beta early access.

What Do We Think?

With an official trailer for the game expected to be revealed on the 27th of February, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this release. As to whether they will use this to confirm the early access, however, it is still entirely up in the air. They may do, they may not. We’re going to have to wait and see!

Let’s look on the bright side though. If you have been eagerly awaiting the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you should be able to play it before the end of this year. Well, in some sort at least.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Baldur’s Gate 3? Will you be trying this in early access? In addition, have you ever played a game from this franchise? – Let us know in the comments!