Ballistix Sport AT TUF Gaming Alliance Memory Now Available

Ballistix + ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance

Micron‘s Ballistix memory in collaboration with ASUS‘ TUF Gaming Alliance announced the new Ballistix Sport AT memory modules last month. The new Sport AT modules have similar standard profile heatspreaders as Ballistix’ Sport DDR4 modules. Instead of gray, red or white colour options however, these new Sport AT come in a darker gray. Plus it has a military digital camo pattern and yellow accents. These of course match the ASUS TUF Gaming motherboard color scheme. So upon installation, the pair perfectly match up stylistically.

“Our TUF Gaming Alliance relationship with Ballistix, the memory brand of choice for so many gamers, offers customers and partners an exciting new product for PC builds,” said Sharon Pan, Division Director of the ASUS Motherboard Channel PM Department.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with ASUS, a best-in-class brand, to develop products for the TUF Gaming Alliance,” said Jim Jardine, Director of Ballistix Product Marketing. “The TUF Gaming Alliance offers enthusiasts a blend of compatibility, durability, and aesthetics – the same qualities Ballistix has been known for since it launched more than a decade ago.”

What Speeds and Capacity Options for the Ballistix Sport AT Are Available?

Ballistix is offering these new Sport AT TUF Gaming Alliance DDR4 memory modules in 2-piece and 4-piece kits. Users can also choose between 8GB single-rank or 16GB dual-rank per-module densities, with speeds of 2666MHz CL16 or 3000MHz CL17. Each are fully Intel XMP 2.0 compatible and have a lifetime warranty coverage.

How Much Are These Memory Modules?

These modules are now available directly from Crucial starting at $92.99 USD for the 8GB single module 2666 CL16 DDR4, and $104.99 for the 8GB 3000 CL17 version. It goes all the way up to $819.99 USD for the 64GB (4x16GB) 3000MHz kit.