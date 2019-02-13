Bandai Namco Abandons Denuvo for a 2nd Major Release

Bandai Namco

With the semi-upcoming release of Bandai Namco’s highly anticipated Jump Force, there has been the ongoing question of whether the PC release would include the Denuvo anti-piracy software. The question had been raised as while it was included for the release of Ace Combat 7, it was not included in God Eater 3. The latter of which being the most recent to release.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, based on the pre-release of the ‘Ultimate Edition’, users have been able to confirm that the game does not (and therefore will not, when it hits general release) include Denuvo.

PC Owners Will Be Happy!

Denuvo is a highly-controversial piece of anti-piracy software for various reasons. The biggest criticism of it is the theory that it places a significant impact on the performance of a game. In fairness, I’ve always thought the evidence in this regard was inconclusive. The other area of controversy, however, is the fact that history has shown that despite newer versions being somewhat regularly released, all it seems to effectively do is delay pirates.

When is Jump Force Out?

Well, as above, if you were willing to fork out the (circa) £80 for the ‘Ultimate Edition’, you can play the game right now. For those of us, however, who are looking towards the more sensibly prices standard release, Jump Force will fully-release on February 15th.

I must admit, I am really looking forward to this game. I might even see if I can talk the wife into making it my valentines day present. Fingers crossed! If nothing else, however, when I do get it, at least it will not have Denuvo squatting on it!

