Bandai Namco Adds Taki to Soul Calibur VI’s Lineup

Taki Joins the Fight

Bandai Namco has officially announced the addition of Taki to the Soul Calibur VI roster. Taki is a fan favourite ninja character, not just because she is easy on the eyes but because she is fun to play with as well. Bandai Namco also released a trailer as well as several screenshots with the announcement.

Soul Calibur VI so far has been billed as a “return to form” for the sword-fighting game series. Which is why it only makes sense to include Taki since she has been in every single game to date, with the exception of Soul Calibur V.

As usual, Taki comes equipped with her deadly twins. Of course, I’m talking about her blades Rekki-Maru and Mekki-Maru. Taki joins 11 familiar characters so far which includes Siegried, Zasalamel, Sophitia, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Xianghua, Kilik and fellow fan-favourite Ivy. One new character has been introduced so far named Grøh. A bonus cross-over character in the form of none other than Geralt from The Witcher series will also be in the game.

Watch the Reveal Trailer Below

When is Soul Calibur VI Coming Out?

Bandai Namco is enjoying the constant teasing so far and have not revealed any firm release dates. What they have revealed however is that it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC before the end of the year.