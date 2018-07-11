Bandai Namco Delays Code Vein Release Until 2019

Bad News for Code Vein Fans

Fans have been excitedly anticipating the release of Code Vein this fall. Bandai Namco originally has the title on the calendar for a September 28 launch. Unfortunately however, it appears that fans will have to wait quite a bit longer. In fact, they would have to wait until 2019 to play the game.

Code Vein draws inspiration from the popular Dark Souls franchise. The game follows the character Vein with vampire-like abilities as he fights demonic creatures. Reception has been extremely positive so far from the press, with hands-on gameplay available at E3 2018 and Anime Expo this year.

Why is Bandai Namco Delaying Code Vein’s Release?

According to the company, the decision to delay the title is due to the positive feedback they have been receiving. Apparently, the company believes that fan expectations are much higher than they initially anticipated. VP of marketing Eric Hartness states that they need time to “further refine its gameplay”.

The delay further brings unfortunate news for fans who want to try the game out at Gamescom 2018. Unfortunately, due to the fact that improvements are being made, Bandai Namco will not be having any hands-on opportunities available at the event.