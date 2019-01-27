Bandai Namco Kicks Off More Jump Force Open Beta on Jan. 28

Get Ready for the Next Round

Bandai Namco‘s Anime cross-over brawler Jump Force is set to resume its next round of open beta starting Monday, January 28. This is good news for those who missed the first round last month, now featuring 17 playable characters and 5 stages: New York, Hong Kong, Namek, Matterhorn and Mexico.

On January 28, the beta testing starts on 11PM until 4AM PST. Meanwhile, the January 29th playtimes will start at 8PM and run until 1AM PST. Lastly, the February 2nd session will start early at 7AM until 12PM PST. There are only three sessions this time instead of four like last month. Unfortunately for PC gamers, the open beta will only be available for Xbox One and PS4. They would just have to wait until the February 15th launch to play.

The first two beta times are actually aligned with Japanese business hours. This ensures that there will be employees on hand working on standby in case something goes wrong. After all, they would not want to get the same issues that BioWare had with the recent Anthem VIP Demo launch.

Who is Playable in the Jump Force Open Beta?

Similar to the first round, users will be able to select between the following Anime characters: