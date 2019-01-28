Bandai Namco Unveils Trailer for New Dragon Ball Z RPG

Introducing Project Z

Bandai Namco has been hinting on a new game for a few weeks now. However, now it is finally official as they have released the trailer for Project Z, a Dragon Ball Z-related game.

Following the major success of Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game, the new Project Z uses a different format altogether. This time fans of the highly popular Anime series will be able to play an action RPG.

As the name also suggests, this one is set during the Dragon Ball Z saga. Which makes sense since that is what most people are familiar with. The classic episodes, Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT do not even come close to the popularity of the Z-series.

The downside however, is that it the Z-series stories are well-worn out by this point. So it is interesting to see what Bandai Namco will do to keep the game’s narrative fresh. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

When is This Game Coming Out?

There is no firm word on release dates yet, but it will be out within 2019. Furthermore, this action RPG will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One simultaneously. So at least fans can breathe a sigh of relief that is not another surprise mobile game.