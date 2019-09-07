Banjo-Kazooie Creator Wants Microsoft To Remaster The Games

There has been something of a trend in the last year of seeing classic (largely PS1 related) games getting the remaster treatment. We have, after all, already seen both a Spyro & Crash Bandicoot remake released to an excellent reception from both fans and critics.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, the original creator of Banjo-Kazooie wants Microsoft to do the same to his franchise. Not necessarily for the sake of it, however, but to specifically gauge if there is any demand for a brand new release!

Banjo-Kazooie Remastered?…

While speaking of their recent addition to Smash Bros Ultimate, Steve Mayles (the creator of Banjo-Kazooie) has said that he’d like to see them appearing again, but under their own franchise.

“Now [Banjo and Kazooie] have returned in Smash, I’ve been surprised by the reception. Part of it is being away for so long, and a part of it is returning to a Nintendo console. And maybe just a small part because they are decent characters! Could the reaction of fans to Banjo and Kazooie in Smash persuade Microsoft to make another Banjo game? The revival of Spyro and Crash went pretty well after all… I think a fairly safe way to gauge demand for a new game would be a remaster of the original two games.”

Will Microsoft Do It?

Despite its age, people still love the Banjo-Kazooie franchise. As such, I think it’s pretty safe to say that if a remaster was announced, people would be delighted with the news. Particularly speedrunners who have really latched onto this franchise!

If it does, however, potentially lead up to a brand new release, however, that would really be something special!

What do you think? Did you ever play Banjo-Kazooie? Which would you prefer, the original games to be remastered or a brand new release? – Let us know in the comments!