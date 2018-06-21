Basemark GPU Benchmark for PCs and Smartphones Out Now

Have GPU, Will Benchmark

Helsinki-based Basemark has launched their new Basemark GPU benchmark. Unlike other desktop benchmarking tools however, this one is compatible with smartphones as well.

It uses Basemark’s industrial grade graphics & compute engine called Rocksolid. The result is AAA quality game-like workload for desktop platforms as well as a similar, but lighter workload for mobile devices.

It is written in C++ and platform independent. Furthermore, it allows for truly objective and efficient multi-platform benchmarking according to the company statement.

Two presets area available upon launch: High and Medium. High is ideal for testing desktop PC GPU performance, while Medium is suitable for mobile testing.

Where Can I Download Basemark GPU Benchmark v1.0?

You can grab it directly form their website or on the Google Play store for Android. Version 1.0 supports OpenGL 4.5, OpenGL ES 3.1, and Vulkan 1.0 and is compatible with Windows, and Linux. Apple iOS support is incoming, together with Microsoft DirectX and Apple Metal support.

Two versions are available: Free and Corporate. The Free version always submits all the official scores automatically to the Basemark Power Board. Meanwhile, the Corporate version provides the option to withhold the result. Obviously the Corporate version is ideal for developers to test unreleased hardware or prototypes.

A comparison of features from each version is available below: