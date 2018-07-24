Batman The Animated Series Is Coming To Blu-Ray This October

I consider myself somewhat lucky being a kid in the early 90’s as we had some absolutely fantastic cartoons. We have admittedly seen a second golden-period with programs like Adventure Time and Regular Show, but there is something about the 90’s that I will always remember fondly.

Part of those fantastic animated shows included X-Men and Batman. Well, fans, I have some exceptionally good news for you. In a report via Polygon, Batman The Animated Series is set to be released, in full, on Blu-ray, this October! In addition, it also comes with a host of bonus features!

When Is It Out

Batman The Animated Series will release on October 16th and will include the entire series from start to finish. It will also include the 2 feature films created at the time and a whole host of bonus features.

Such features include;

The Dark Knight’s First Night Pilot Promo: Hosted by Bruce Timm (Featurette) – Witness the 1991 Batman promo reel as producers Bruce Timm and, in addition, Eric Radomski discuss the origins of Batman: The Animated Series.

Batman: The Legacy Continues Retrospective (Featurette) – DC luminaries join BTAS creators as they explore the combination of exquisite design and in-depth storytelling that helped create a once in a generation show.

Robin Rising: How the Boy Wonder’s Character Evolved (Featurette) – The evolution of Dick Grayson from young ward to crime fighter.

Gotham’s Guardians: The Stalwart Supporting Characters (Featurette) – Batman is not the only hero safeguarding Gotham City. This documentary focuses on the importance of the Dark Knight’s allies in the Batman mythology.

Voices of the Knight (Featurette) – Actors Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, Adriene Barbeau, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., and Andrea Romano discuss the process of bringing their iconic characters to life.

Gotham’s New Knight (Featurette) – Barbara Gordon swings into focus in this exciting look at Batman’s trusted ally and equal, Batgirl.

Video Commentary: “House and Garden” – Watch along as Producer Bruce Timm, Director Boyd Kirkland and writer Paul Dini take viewers behind the scenes of an exciting episode of Batman: The Animated Series.

Shut Up And Take My Bat-Money

If you haven’t watched it, I would very thoroughly recommend it. Not only is it perhaps one of the most faithful adaptations to date, but you also get to enjoy Mark Hamill’s iconic turn as the Joker.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Batman franchise? In addition, what do you think about the animated adaptations? – Let us know in the comments!