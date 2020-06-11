Battlefield 3 Remaster May be in Development!

Of the more recent additions to the Battlefield franchise, many consider the third game (well, Battlefield 3) to have been one of the best. It’s an opinion I would certainly share as, while I have played many of the games that followed this, none of them have managed to steal anywhere near as much time from me as this one did! In fact, I thought Battlefield V was pretty mediocre (at best).

If you too have a lot of love for Battlefield 3 though, then there might be some fantastic news coming your way! In a report via DSOGaming, rumors are suggesting that DICE is currently working on an official remaster for the game!

Battlefield 3 – Remastered?

In the report, it is being suggested that Battlefield 3 Remastered may be formally announced and confirmed at EA Play 2020 which is set to be held next week. As for the game itself though, well this is where the information gets even more interesting.

Apparently, this remaster isn’t going to release as a ‘stand-alone’ game or at least not on its initial release. It will instead be bundled in with the next official Battlefield franchise game which, at this point, is presumably 6. A bit of a strange decision as one would presume it will include the online multiplayer and often publishers tend to dislike splitting their fan base across separate titles.

What Do We Think?

We should note that, at the time of writing, this is all rumor. If it is proven to be correct, however, this news would be exceptionally well received by fans of the franchise. Particularly those of us who have more than a few fond memories of raking up insane kill streaks while zipping around in our Little Bird’s.

What do you think? Would you like to see a Battlefield 3 remaster? Do you think it will actually happen? – Let us know in the comments!