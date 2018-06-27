Battlefield V Closed Alpha System Requirements Revealed

Battlefield V Alpha Testing Begins June 28

Electronic Arts and DICE will begin the closed Alpha of Battlefield V on June 28 for the PC. This of course is only for a limited time and will let players get an early try at the gameplay. Along with the launch comes the actual official system requirements from the developers.

The system requirements for the game were initially listed on EA’s Origin page for Battlefield V. However, that was just apparently a placeholder. Which is why it is identical to the Battlefield 1 system requirements.

Can My System Run Battlefield VAlpha?

If you are one of the lucky EA Origins users who has an invite, here are the system requirements necessary to run the game. DICE provides a minimum as well as a recommended list. The minimum is usually for basic eligibility, whereas the recommended is for smooth 60FPS gameplay in at least 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

AMD FX-8350 Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / GTX 660 2GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / GTX 660 2GB Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB DirectX version: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent Internet: 512 KBPS or faster, stable Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster, stable Internet connection Free hard-drive space: 50GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent Memory: 16GB RAM 12GB RAM

16GB RAM 12GB RAM Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent Internet: 512 KBPS or faster, stable Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster, stable Internet connection Free hard drive space: 50GB

DICE notes that these requirements are simply for the Closed Alpha version, and is not for the final game.

For more details on the Closed Alpha testing and eligibility, visit the official Battlefield V blog.