Battlefield V Revealed With News Of Nvidia Optimisation

Battlefield V is Officially Announced

With a big bells and whistles event, EA and Dice officially revealed that Battlefield V was indeed on the way. Yes, admittedly it wasn’t one of the best-kept secrets, but regardless, it is now official. With it, we are now able to confirm a few things that we already knew. In addition, though, we also know some things that we didn’t.

So, first things first, Battlefield V is going to be set during World War 2. Secondly, it is definitely called V, not 5. As above, we pretty much already knew that, but more details have emerged that make the release a lot more interesting.

In a report via PCGamesN, Battlefield V is going to be optimized with Nvidia to incorporate some of their graphics card specific features.

Dice has said: “With Battlefield V, we wanted to align with a partner who shares our passion for PC gaming. By combining our talented development team with NVIDIA’s advanced gaming technologies and robust GeForce PC gaming platform, we’re creating the most physical, immersive, and visually-striking way to experience Battlefield V.”

When is it out?

With the announcement, EA has also revealed that Battlefield V will be released worldwide on October 19th.

“Battlefield V is a homecoming for DICE as a studio. A return to the era that came to define the Battlefield franchise. But as nostalgic as we are about World War 2, we wanted to challenge the preconception of the era with an unexpected portrayal of this familiar setting. Our vision with Battlefield V is to let players explore new and untold sides of the conflict that shaped the modern world, The scale of each battle and level of immersion is unlike anything we’ve done before in Battlefield and players are in for an epic journey.” – Dice

The above trailer definitely looks impressive. Part of it even appears to be gameplay footage, although we will take that with a pinch of salt. This could, however, be another excellent addition to the Battlefield franchise. Let’s just hope that EA doesn’t cock it up too badly.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!