Bayonetta Creator – ‘Stop Asking Me if 3 Has Been Canceled!’

The Bayonetta franchise is a remarkably popular one. Despite the first two initially releasing as Nintendo exclusives, ports to other systems and formats in recent years has seen the hype for this brand only grow larger and, as such, with it being over 7 years now since the initial release of Bayonetta 2, there have been a lot of questions surrounding when we’d finally get to see the third installment.

Well, in a report via NintendoLife, Bayonetta series creator Hideki Kamiya has taken to Twitter to confirm that Bayonetta 3 is still in development, but he wants you to stop asking him if it’s been canceled!

Bayonetta 3

Having seen a recent spike in people asking if Bayonetta 3 has been cancelled (likely due to people having not much better to do in COVID-19 self-isolation), Hideki Kamiya has made a post which he clearly hopes will finally put the matter to bed.

“I’m on Twitter so I see a lot of comments every day. I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been canceled. I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been canceled by any means. Please look forward to it!”

What Do We Think?

Since initially being revealed in 2017, one of the biggest sources of the cancelation speculation is the fact that fans have seen absolutely nothing of the game since. No trailers, no screenshots, not even details about what we can expect. As such, with a lack of any information, you can understand why some might’ve been concerned that development had ceased.

If you are one of those people, however, rest easy, Bayonetta 3 is still on the way. As for when it’ll hit shelves though, well, put simply, we don’t know. All we do know is that it will (again) initially release as a Nintendo exclusive. So have your Switch on standby, because this is undoubtedly going to be good when it is finally released!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!