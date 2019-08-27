BBC Plans To Release Their Own Smart Home Assistant

The chances are these days that if you’re really into your technology, you probably have a smart home assistant. I personally have an Amazon Alexa and, although I mostly use it as a glorified egg-timer, it is rather useful for providing you with information and controlling various devices within your household.

With Apple, Google and Amazon largely having the most popular devices currently on the market, however, the BBC has announced plans to release their own smart home assistant next year!

BBC To Release A Smart Home Assistant

At the time of writing, there are very few details known about what form the device will take. One of the main key points raised, however, is that it is unlikely to feature as an outright hardware device. Instead, it likely may be set to work as an app that will function on existing smart device products such as TVs or speakers.

We do, however, like the fact that you call its attention by citing the word ‘Beeb’.

What Do We Think?

You could very easily make the argument that such a release would prove too little too late for the BBC. Then again, considering that this is looking to fill a void specifically for pre-existing technology, it could have its uses.

Admittedly, even the BBC is a little coy as to whether they will ever release this. We will, however, wait and see with more than a little curiosity.

