be quiet! Announces the Pure Rock 2 Air Cooler!

be quiet! has announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Pure Rock 2 air cooler. This update to the highly successful, entry-level Pure Rock cooler from 2014 ticks all the right boxes as the ideal upgrade from stock coolers by Intel and AMD. Pure Rock 2 offers an excellent price-performance ratio with a great cooling efficiency of 150 watts TDP, low noise level, and high memory compatibility. Even demanding, high-resolution multimedia or advanced gaming applications will not bring this cooler to its knees.

be quiet! Pure Rock 2

Pure Rock 2 is equipped with a Pure Wings 2 120 mm PWM fan, which has received accolades for its low noise level of no more than 26.8 decibels, even when the fan is spinning at its maximum speed of 1,500 rpm. Nine airflow-optimized fan blades reduce noise-generating turbulence and increase air pressure, while the four high-performance 6 mm heat pipes with heat pipe direct touch (HDT) technology provide a slightly improved cooling performance compared to the popular preceding model. Thanks to their impeccable build quality, Pure Wings 2 fans have a lifespan of more than 80,000 hours. Customers benefit from a three-year manufacturer’s warranty for Pure Rock 2.

Asymmetrical construction allows for high RAM modules

The offset design of Pure Rock 2, which moves the heatsink back towards the exhaust of the case, avoids blocking the memory slots next to the processor socket. Installation is made easy by the convenient top mounting system. Compatibility with all current CPU sockets from AMD and Intel (except TR4 and sTRX4) make Pure Rock 2 an ideal upgrade from stock coolers and due to its modest dimensions of 155 x 121 x 87 millimeters, this tower cooler will fit into almost any PC configuration. Pure Rock 2 is available with a brushed aluminum finish in a silver appearance or with an electrophoretic black coating.

Price & Availability

be quiet! has confirmed that the Pure Rock 2 will be available for sale in the coming weeks at a recommended retail price of €39 / $39 / £33.99 (Silver) or €44 / $44 / £38.99 (Black).

