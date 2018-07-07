be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Rev 2 Full-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Dark Base Pro 900
be quiet! are well known for their high-end coolers and PSUs. However, I think it’s their chassis that have quickly become the crowning jewels of their product range in recent years. It seems we’re never far away from a new and improved chassis design from be quiet! While we loved their original Pro 900, we know that if be quiet! think they can do better, then they get on and do it.
The Rev.2 version of their legendary chassis is packed full of high-end features, worthy of an enthusiast solution. You’ll find three superb Silent Wings 3 fans pre-installed, a fan controller, impressive cooling and radiator support and much more. However, crazy features like a completely invertible and reversible interior, tempered glass, RGB, and Qi charging should help it stand out from the crowd too.
There’s obviously a lot to cover here, so let’s just get it out of the box, and dive in for a closer look. Feel free to check out the interesting videos from be quiet! below too. Come and join me on the next page when you’re done.
Features
- Motherboard tray and HDD slots with enhanced possibilities for individual requirements
- Three Silent Wings 3 140mm PWM fans
- Stepless dual-rail fan controller is switchable between Silence and Performance modes
- Ready for radiators up to 420mm Full-circuit airflow system with noise-reducing vents
- Completely sound insulated with decoupled motherboard, PSU and drives
- PSU shroud and smart HDD slot covers provide a neat interior
- Side panel made of tinted and tempered glass
- RGB LED illumination with six switchable colours and motherboard control option
- USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 and USB fast charging available
- Wireless charger for Qi enabled devices
- Three years manufacturer’s warranty
- German product conception, design and quality control
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official be quiet! product page here.
What be quiet! Had to Say
“The be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 rev. 2 PC case is the perfect case for all of those who expect the highest standards when it comes to modularity, compatibility and design” – be quiet!