be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Rev 2 Full-Tower Chassis Review

be quiet! are well known for their high-end coolers and PSUs. However, I think it’s their chassis that have quickly become the crowning jewels of their product range in recent years. It seems we’re never far away from a new and improved chassis design from be quiet! While we loved their original Pro 900, we know that if be quiet! think they can do better, then they get on and do it.

The Rev.2 version of their legendary chassis is packed full of high-end features, worthy of an enthusiast solution. You’ll find three superb Silent Wings 3 fans pre-installed, a fan controller, impressive cooling and radiator support and much more. However, crazy features like a completely invertible and reversible interior, tempered glass, RGB, and Qi charging should help it stand out from the crowd too.

There’s obviously a lot to cover here, so let’s just get it out of the box, and dive in for a closer look. Feel free to check out the interesting videos from be quiet! below too. Come and join me on the next page when you’re done.

Features

Motherboard tray and HDD slots with enhanced possibilities for individual requirements

Three Silent Wings 3 140mm PWM fans

Stepless dual-rail fan controller is switchable between Silence and Performance modes

Ready for radiators up to 420mm Full-circuit airflow system with noise-reducing vents

Completely sound insulated with decoupled motherboard, PSU and drives

PSU shroud and smart HDD slot covers provide a neat interior

Side panel made of tinted and tempered glass

RGB LED illumination with six switchable colours and motherboard control option

USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 and USB fast charging available

Wireless charger for Qi enabled devices

Three years manufacturer’s warranty

German product conception, design and quality control

Specifications

What be quiet! Had to Say