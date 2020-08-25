be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 (1500W) PSU Review

When it comes to power supplies, we’ll freely admit that the vast majority we choose to check out (and review) generally range between 450 watts to (on the more high-end of the scale) 1200 watts. These are, after all, the power output ranges we consider the most desirable for the vast majority of gaming or enthusiast PC users. When be quiet! got in touch with us regarding a new 1500w power supply, however, we couldn’t resist checking it out!

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12

The be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 is the latest release from their ultra-high performance PSU series and, if we’re being honest, has more been designed towards professional usage (such as workstations) rather than standard gaming PCs. Within that regard, however, there clearly comes a substantially higher remit not only from consumers but also that be quiet! has to ensure that this truly is an optimal quality release.

What is unusual is that for such an amazing high power output, be quiet! has still managed to get this Titanium efficiency certified. The highest efficiency rating possible for power supplies. With this in mind, you can perhaps begin to understand why we were so eager to take a closer look!

What Does be quiet! Have to Say?

“Dark Power Pro 12 1500W is certified with 80 PLUS Titanium and an energy efficiency rating of up to 94.9%. This provides lots of benefits for your high-end system, including less power consumption and an overall cooler and quieter operation. The standby drain is below 0.1 watts.”

Features

80 PLUS Titanium efficiency (up to 94.9%)

Fully digital control (PFC, LLC, SR/12V) and full bridge topology

Patented frameless Silent Wings fan for virtually inaudible operation at ordinary load

Full mesh PSU front with redesigned funnel shape opening

Overclocking key switches between six 12V rails and one massive 12V rail

Japanese 105°C capacitors ensure highest stability and reliability

Aluminum case and modular individually sleeved cables for magnificent appearance

Ten-year manufacturer’s warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

As a fully-modular power supply, be quiet! provides you with all the cables you need and, if we’re being honest, in a very generous quantity. With this capable of outputting 1500 watts, be quiet! clearly wants to make sure you can easily get everything hooked up in your powerhouse system (to fully optimize that output) with more than a few spares for future upgrades!