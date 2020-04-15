be quiet! Introduces Pure Base 500DX PC Case

be quiet! has been playing around with PC cases for a good few years now, and it looks like they’ve not out of ideas yet! They’ve just revealed their new Pure Base 500DX, which they say is a more sophisticated version of the compact Pure Base 500. Featuring optimised airflow, more advanced lighting features, a low-noise and stylish design, but still keeping a competitive price point.

As you can see, it comes with three premium Pure Wings 2 140mm fans as standard. That means big airflow and super-quiet performance right out of the box. They’ve also boost the lighting kit in the front panel and on the interior of the case, which is now fully addressable.

Add to that, extensive radiator support, improved storage mounts, USB Type C Gen2 support, and a big tempered glass side panel to show it all off!

Features

High airflow intake front panel and top cover for maximum performance

Three preinstalled Pure Wings 2 140mm fans guarantee high cooling performance and silent operation

ARGB LED at the front and inside the case

USB 3.1 Type C Gen. 2 for the latest hardware

Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm

Up to two SSDs can be installed prominently behind the window panel

Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers

Side panel made of tempered glass

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

What be quiet! Had to Say

“Pure Base 500DX is the first case by be quiet! that is designed with high airflow as its main focus. The concept is supported by a high-airflow intake front panel and top cover. The case features a total of three Pure Wings 2 140mm fans: for improved cooling performance, a fan under the top cover is added to the two fans that were already preinstalled in the original Pure Base 500. All three fans run at a maximum speed of 900 RPM for a silent operation. Users have the option of expanding the total amount of fans in the case to five (140 mm) or six (120 mm) for maximum cooling performance. Those opting for water cooling can fit radiators up to 240mm in the top or up to 360mm in the front of the case.”

Price and Availability

The case is set to be available on the 28th of April, with a choice of a black or white version. The Pure Base 500DX will feature an MSRP of USD 99.90 / €99.90 / £89.90. We’ll update you with reviews, retail links, etc as soon as we can. Stay tuned!