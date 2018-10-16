be quiet! Launches Dark Rock Pro TR4 for Threadripper CPUs

For the 250W TDP AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

Case, PSU and cooling manufacturer be quiet! is introducing their new Dark Rock Pro TR4. It is a new variant of their Dark Rock Pro cooler, specifically fitted for AMD‘s TR4 CPUs. It sports two large radiators with seven copper heatpipes delivering the heat from the contact surface. According to be quiet!, it is even capable of handling the 250W TDP Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX.

A 120mm and 135mm Silent Wings fan actively cools these radiators, while producing only 24.3dBA max. Having them decoupled with a padding from the heatsink helps minimise noise from the vibration.

The entire assembly is also uniformly black, so it looks much more clean and elegant than other CPU coolers. It also helps that the top of the heatsink as a thick aluminium cap, hiding the unsightly tips of the heatpipes.

How Do You Install the Dark Rock Pro TR4?

be quiet! conveniently provides an instruction video on their YouTube channel on how to install this heatsink. You can watch it below:

How Much is the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro TR4?

Users should be able to find this CPU cooler starting today, October 16th in UK, EU and the US for a suggested retail price of £80.99/$90.90 USD.