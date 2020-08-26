be quiet! Launches its Dark Power Pro 12 PSU Series

be quiet!, has today introduced the Dark Power Pro 12 series. This power supply series features an extraordinary 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency and fully digital control of PFC, LLC, and 12 V/SR with full-bridge topology.

A patented frameless fan concept and full mesh fan grill provide virtually inaudible cooling. An overclocking key lets users combine the six 12 V rails into one with high power output, ideal for overclocked processors or graphics cards. be quiet! combines the high-end technical specifications with a premium design, including fully modular, single sleeved cables and a stunning aluminum case, proving that the company is at the forefront.

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 PSU Series

Dark Power Pro 12 provides an efficiency of up to 94.9 percent with 80 PLUS Titanium certification. be quiet! achieved this high efficiency factor by implementing a fully digital control of the powerful “Full Bridge + LLC + SR + DC/DC” topology, resulting in lower ripple noise and excellent power regulation, especially when compared to analog or semi-digital solutions that only implement a digital PFC. Dark Power Pro 12 exclusively relies on premium components to minimize coil whine and other unwanted noise that are often induced by the extreme load changes of modern graphics cards, while long-lasting Japanese 105°C capacitors guarantee maximum reliability.

To make sure the high-end components in Dark Power Pro 12 are optimally cooled even under extreme load, be quiet! came up with an innovative method to integrate its award-winning Silent Wings fan. The result is a patented frameless fan, placed directly under a full mesh grill, surrounded by a funnel-shaped air intake for optimal air circulation and best-in-class cooling. The fan has a low startup rotational speed and operates virtually inaudible, negating the need to constantly stop and start the fan as such semi-passive solutions often place unnecessary stress on the fan components.

Extensive Feature Set

Some of the beloved features of Dark Power Pro 11 carry over into the new generation of be quiet!’s flagship power supply as well, including the lauded Overclocking Key, which allows users to switch the power supply from multi-rail mode to single-rail mode with the flick of a switch, increasing the PSU’s stability under extreme overclocking conditions. To match the high-quality components inside the power supply unit, be quiet! has created a stunning aluminium housing that elevates the appearance of this power supply series to the highest guru level.

In addition, Dark Power Pro 12 offers a complete set of modular, single-sleeved black cables and matching cable combs to add to its premium appearance. Thanks to its high component quality and the brand-new cooling design, be quiet! is able to offer a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. To enable compatibility between the Dark Power Pro 12 series and high-end be quiet! cases (Dark Base 900, Dark Base Pro 900, Dark Base Pro 900 rev. 2), a mounting frame accessory to connect a C19 heavy-duty connector directly to the power supply can be purchased through the be quiet! customer service. Customers who have bought one of the listed cases and a Dark Power Pro 12 power supply can request this frame free of charge.

Price & Availability

The Dark Power Pro 12 will be available in retail from September 8 at a suggested retail price of $449/£419.99/€439 (1500 watts) or $399/£369.99/€389 (1200 Watts). If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new range of exceptionally strong PSUs, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!