Be Quiet! Launches the Dark Rock Slim CPU Cooler

180W TDP Cooling in Slim Tower Form

German manufacturer be quiet! has launched the latest addition to their CPU cooler family. Introducing the be quiet! Dark Rock Slim CPU cooler, a quad-heatpipe tower cooler featuring a slim design. This allows the cooler to provide unlimited clearance to any memory module since it does not overhang on the DIMM slot.

Normally, coolers that are this compact can only cool so much. However, according to be quiet! this heatsink is rated to handle 180W TDP. This is in part thanks to a special black ceramic coating on the copper heatpipes and aluminium radiator fins.

Each Dark Rock Slim comes with the company’s Silent Wings 3 120mm PWM fan. These are six-pole motor fans with fluid-dynamic bearing and airflow optimized blades. The fan only produces up to 23.6 dB(A) of noise, so users do not need to worry about that either.

Like previous be quiet! coolers, the top has a thick aluminium metal plate with the heatpipes having a cap cover.

How Much is the be quiet! Dark Rock Slim CPU Cooler?

The Dark Rock Slim will hit retail and online stores on May 14th, at an MSRP of €57.90 EUR / £54.99 GBP/ $59.90 USD.