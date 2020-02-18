be quiet! Launches the Shadow Rock 3 CPU Cooler

In terms of CPU coolers, be quiet! is one of the most prestigious names out there. Largely because not only do they offer excellent levels of performance, but they also look exceptionally good and (as the name might have suggested) are amazing quiet while doing so!

In announcing the Shadow Rock 3, be quiet! has launched a brand new CPU cooler that certainly seems to, again, tick all of the right boxes!

What Does be quiet! Have to Say?

“Shadow Rock 3 provides impressive cooling of 190W TDP and is designed for those searching for high performance air cooling and a low noise level. The brushed aluminum top cover with a bi-color surface adds a touch of elegance to this premium cooler.”

Features & Specifications

For more in-depth details, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

Impressive cooling performance of 190W TDP

Five 6mm high-performance nickel-plated copper heat pipes with HDT technology

Decoupled Shadow Wings 2 120mm PWM high-speed fan

Emits only 24.4dB(A) at maximum fan speed

Asymmetrical construction avoids blocking memory slots in front of the cooler

Elegant brushed aluminum top cover with bi-color surface

Easily installable installation kit that can be mounted from above

3-year manufacturer’s warranty

What Do We Think?

In announcing the product, we do actually have a sample that’s currently undergoing testing and, as such, if you do want to learn more, check out our website. We should hope to have the full and detailed review posted within the next couple of days.

With an MSRP of around £50 though, and not wanting to give too much away at this point, let’s just say that it’s pretty amazing!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!