Be Quiet! Offers Silent Base 601/801 Tempered Glass Upgrades

/ 46 mins ago

Windowed Side Panel Replacement Option

Be Quiet is announcing upgrade options for existing Silent Base 601 and 801 owners. This is a new 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel which provides full view of the internals.

Be Quiet already offers window versions of these cases, but this add-on is for those who initially purchased the solid-panel version. The original solid panel has noise dampening material lining across, while this new version obviously lacks that. Nonetheless, the front and top panels still have noise dampening material.

Both Silent Base 601 and 801 forego the external drive bays at the front. Although it maintains the same focus on silence as previous Be Quiet units. The two chassis also improve upon the Silent Base 600 by providing cleaner cable management options. This even includes a PSU shroud. So the resulting hardware setup inside is free of cable clutter and ready to show off via tempered glass.

Each side panel hides the screw hole mounts with black paint and the panel comes off via buttons at the back. So the view is clear of any protrusions or unsightly screws.

How Much are these Be Quiet! Windowed Side Panels?

These side panel accessories will be available starting March 12 for £39 each. The price is the same for either case.

