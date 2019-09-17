be quiet! Pure Base 500 Case Review

Many of you may know be quiet! for their high-end power supplies and coolers most of all. However, a few years ago they took a dive into the world of PC cases. They’ve had great success with them too, such as their first PC case, the Silent Base 800. Then releasing the Pure Base 600 about three years ago. Plus, I love their Dark Base 700! The list goes on. However, today we have one of their most affordable PC cases to date; the Pure Base 500!

Pure Base 500

Affordable it may be, but be quiet! has not skipped out on the premium features. It still comes with the usual style and build quality you would expect from be quiet!. However, you also get two of their premium Pure Wings 2 140mm fans, noise insulation mats, radiator support, a PSU shroud, dust filters and more. If that wasn’t enough, it even comes in three colours (well, tones), Black, white and an anthracite grey finish. Plus, all three come with the option of a tempered glass side panel. We’ve got the bright and clean white version in for review, as well as the tempered glass side panel… ooooh yeah!

Features

  • Exchangeable top cover for silent or high-performance systems
  • Two pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans
  • Insulation mats on the front, sides and the regular top cover
  • Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm
  • Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers
  • Various options to install up to five SSDs in total
  • PSU shroud and smart cable routing options provide a neat interior
  • Easy PSU installation from the back of the case

What be quiet! Had to Say

“be quiet! Pure Base 500 Black combines customizable and silence features with a compact and sophisticated design. It is the perfect case for all who value compactness and highly functional features.” – be quiet!

