Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX Review

In the few years that be quiet! has been in the PC case market, they’ve gone from one strength to the next. All of their cases have been big hits with us here at eTeknix, from their most expensive flagship cases to their more affordable models. Now they’re back again with the new Pure Base 500DX, a mid-budget mid-tower that comes packed full of attractive features, as well as that usual be quiet! flair for clean aesthetics and great build quality.

Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX

The be quiet! Pure Base 500DX comes in two variants, a black one or a white one. We have the white model in the office today, but otherwise, the specifications of each are the same. It comes equipped with three be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm fans, which we know are some of the best fans out there. There’s built-in ARGB lighting on the case, liquid cooling support, dedicated SSD mounts, a big tempered glass window, a built-in PSU shroud and more. It seems then, the Pure Base 500DX has just about everything you could possibly need!

Features