be quiet! Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler Review

If you’re in the market for a new CPU cooler and place a high value on low-noise output (which I certainly do) then be quiet! is undoubtedly one of the best brands around. As their name would suggest, their products place an emphasis on high-levels of cooling performance while barely making a whisper!

With the release of the new Pure Rock 2, therefore, we were highly curious to see just how good this new cooler is and, more importantly, if this could be the perfect addition to your PC build!

be quiet! Pure Rock 2

With the be quiet! Pure Rock 2 taking its name (presumably) from the ‘Pure Wings 2’ fan (of which one is provided with this cooler) this certainly looks to be an excellent proposition. Not only in terms of its overall design but also in terms of its sleek and stylish aesthetics which go a long way in dispelling the rumors (some have) that air coolers are usually unpleasant affairs!

Let’s, therefore, take a look at some of the features and specifications of the be quiet! Pure Rock 2.

Features

A high 150W TDP cooling efficiency

Four high-performance 6mm heat pipes with HDT technology

Asymmetrical construction avoids blocking memory slots

Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM fan for silent operation of max. 26.8 dB(A)

Brushed aluminum finish

Easily installable installation kit can be mounted from atop the mainboard

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

What Does be quiet! Have To Say?